Mets' next bench coach will not be Willie Randolph: report

As new Mets manager Carlos Mendoza fills out his staff, it seems a former manager will not be joining the team as their next bench coach.

Willie Randolph, who managed the Mets from 2005-08, is not expected to join Mendoza’s staff as their bench coach, according to a Newsday report. The report does state that Randolph could wind up with the organization in a different capacity.

Randolph’s name was brought up during Mendoza’s introductory news conference last week. The first-year manager discussed the many coaches throughout his career that shaped him throughout his playing and coaching careers, including Randolph.

"I learned a lot the past few years from Willie Randolph, who I consider a friend," Mendoza said. "This is a guy that -- I don't know if he knows it -- he had a big impact on my coaching career."

Asked after his news conference ended whether Randolph was a candidate to be his bench coach, Mendoza said he "greatly respects" him, which led to speculation.

“We have a really good relationship and I consider him not only as a mentor but as a friend,” Mendoza said. “There’s a bunch of names that we’re considering right now and we’ll see where it goes.”

Randolph has plenty of experience as a coach. He was with the Yankees from 1994 to 2004, and with the Brewers and Orioles from 2009-11.

While the Mets continue their search for a bench coach, they will have Jeremy Hefner return as pitching coach. Eric Chavez will also return next season, but as the team’s hitting coach, his original position in 2022. Chavez was the Mets’ bench coach with Buck Showalter in 2023. Jeremy Barnes will serve as co-hitting coach.