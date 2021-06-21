Mets News: New York falls again, but reinforcements are on the way
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Mets lost again on Sunday as the offense continued to scuffle, but serious reinforcements are on the way.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
The Mets, still without half of their regular lineup, had their offense go cold over the weekend as they lost three of four games to the Nationals in Washington, D.C., including a 5-2 loss on Sunday. But reinforcements are coming...
Jeff McNeil is expected to be activated off the IL on Monday
Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo, both in the midst of rehab assignments with Triple-A Syracuse, could be back by this weekend or shortly after
Jacob deGrom is expected to start one of the games of Monday's doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, but a final decision hasn't been made
Steve Cohen is not yet ready to discuss an extension for deGrom, who can opt out after the 2022 season