Mets News: Wild win over Reds with Luis Rojas suspended; Next step for Carlos Carrasco
The Mets secured their most ridiculous win of the season on Monday against the Reds as a suspended Luis Rojas watched from a suite in the ballpark in Cincinnati.
Here's what happened in Mets land, in case you missed it...
The Mets came back from an early 7-3 deficit, a late 8-7 deficit, watched Edwin Diaz blow his third save in a row, and then erupted in the 11th inning to beat the Reds, 15-11
The game included the Mets using every position player on their bench and going deep into their bullpen, which meant turning to Anthony Banda and eventually Trevor May to close it out
Dave Jauss was the manager on Monday in place of Luis Rojas, who was serving the first game of a two-game suspension for "excessive arguing"
Carlos Carrasco will make a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday night, perhaps paving the way for his Mets debut this Sunday
