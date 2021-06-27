Mets News: Walk-off win over Phillies, Jacob deGrom continues to chase history
The Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Saturday on a walk-off hit by Michael Conforto
Here's what happened in Mets Land Saturday, in case you missed it...
The Mets rallied late against the Phillies bullpen to snag a 4-3 walk-off win over the Phillies thanks to Michael Conforto.
The comeback win showed the team's resilience: 'We never feel like we're out of games' said Kevin Pillar.
Despite an 'off day' Saturday, Jacob deGrom is still chasing some unreal feats and stats this season.
Marcus Stroman (hip) is set to start on normal rest on Sunday for the series finale with the Phillies.