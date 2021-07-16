Mets News: Trade deadline and MLB Draft buzz, Carlos Carrasco takes huge step
The Mets begin the second half of their season on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Pirates in Pittsburgh on SNY.
Here's what happened on Thursday, in case you missed it...
Carlos Carrasco tossed 2.0 scoreless innings for the Brooklyn Cyclones as he made his first rehab start
Ranking the Mets' trade priorities and targets, including Kris Bryant and Jose Berrios
Analyzing the state of the Mets' farm system and where it ranks in MLB
On a new episode of Mets Prospective, Kumar Rocker joined the show
Here are five bold predictions for the second half of the MLB season
As Delta variant increases virus risk in New York, Mets continue vaccination efforts with players
On an all new Shea Anything podcast, Mets fan and Cobra Kai and Harold & Kumar co-creator Jon Hurwitz stopped by