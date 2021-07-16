Open leaderboard:

Jordan Spieth, field look to catch Collin Morikawa at Open Championship; get updates

Mets News: Trade deadline and MLB Draft buzz, Carlos Carrasco takes huge step

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kris Bryant batting helmet on in dugout, smiling
Kris Bryant batting helmet on in dugout, smiling

The Mets begin the second half of their season on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Pirates in Pittsburgh on SNY.

Here's what happened on Thursday, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories

  • How Harold & Kumar co-creator welcomed Mets 2021 draft pick Kumar Rocker | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Mets fan, Cobra Kai and Harold & Kumar co-creator Jon Hurwitz joins the show and chats with Jerry Blevins and Doug Williams about the excitement surrounding the Mets when they selected Kumar Rocker in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Hurwitz reached out to Kal Penn to text about it as many Harold & Kumar references started flying around social media after the pick. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Ranking Mets trade targets before 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

    With the 2021 MLB trade deadline approaching, here's a ranking of trade candidates the New York Mets should target.

  • 5 things to watch as Mets and Pirates play three-game series in Pittsburgh

    The Mets open the second half of their season on Friday in Pittsburgh against the Pirates. Here are five things to watch.

  • Mets' Carlos Carrasco discusses first rehab start: 'Everything feels great and I’m really happy'

    Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco made his first rehab start with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday spoke to reporters about building up his strength and working towards pitching at Citi Field soon.

  • Mets Injury Tracker: Carlos Carrasco strikes out two over 2.0 IP in first rehab start

    The latest news and possible return dates for Mets players who are on the IL.

  • Mets plan for pitching rotation and Jacob deGrom to start second half of 2021 MLB season

    As the New York Mets prepare to begin the second half of their 2021 MLB season their starting pitching rotation order is starting to come into focus.

  • Braves acquire OF Joc Pederson in trade with Cubs

    Pederson may offer Atlanta some needed outfield depth following the loss of Ronald Acuña for the season.

  • 5 bold predictions for second half of 2021 MLB season

    How will things shake out for the New York Mets, NY Yankees, and rest of Major League Baseball in the second half of the 2021 MLB season? Here are John Harper's predictions.

  • Cannes to screen Hong Kong protest documentary, risking controversy

    The Cannes Film Festival will show a new documentary on Friday chronicling the 2019 Hong Kong pro-democracy protests and shining a light on protesters' stories, in a surprise addition to the line-up for the cinema showcase. "Revolution of Our Times," by native Hong Kong filmmaker Kiwi Chow, follows several protesters and documents clashes with police, in what the director previously described to Reuters as his attempt to help the movement live on. The Hong Kong government recently enacted new guidelines that allow authorities to censor films on the basis of safeguarding national security.

  • Judas Priest to Release Massive 50th-Anniversary Box Set

    Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music will feature every official live and studio album to date plus 13 unreleased discs

  • MLB betting: Jacob deGrom went from 100-to-1 to win NL MVP to the favorite

    The Mets pitcher has been the best in the game, and it's not debatable.

  • Can Mets trade for both Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel? | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Andy Martino look ahead to the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline for the New York Mets, and discuss what it might cost for the team to acquire both Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Over/Under Mets hit new 88.5 win projection, clinch NL East crown | What Are The Odds?

    The guys discuss the likelihood of the Mets hitting their new 88.5 win total and clinching the NL East. Anthony McCarron explains why it doesn't look like the Braves are backing down after trading for OF Joc Pederson. The Mets need to get their offense going and win the MLB Trade Deadline within the division. McCarron gives his trade proposal for the Mets to acquire Cubs' 3B Kris Bryant. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins loses tooth in altercation with new bride

    Dwayne Haskins faces no charges for the altercation with his wife on July 3.

  • Grading All NY Mets 2021 MLB Draft Picks, plus breakdowns

    Here is Joe DeMayo's breakdown, quick scouting report and overall grade for the Mets' 2021 MLB Draft.

  • Golf-Spieth gives DeChambeau lesson in links golf

    SANDWICH, England (Reuters) -Jordan Spieth gave his big-hitting fellow American Bryson DeChambeau a masterclass in the complexities of links golf as the former champion began his latest British Open campaign in fine style on Thursday. Spieth, who claimed the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in 2017 but whose form has slumped, recovered from an early bogey to card a five-under 65 -- producing a beautifully controlled round in a moderate breeze around the Royal St George's layout. Playing partner DeChambeau crunched a few trademark monster drives but all too often found himself chopping out of thick rough on his way to a disappointing one-over 71.

  • NFL betting: Trey Lance is most popular bet for Offensive Rookie of the Year

    Trey Lance could sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo to start the season, but that hasn't been a deterrent for bettors.

  • Hong Kong protest doc surprise addition to Cannes

    A documentary by Hong Kong filmmaker Kiwi Chow was a surprise addition to this year's line up at the Cannes Film Festival.These stills are from "Revolution of Our Times", which chronicles the 2019 pro-democracy movement and shines a light on protesters' stories and their clashes with police. China introduced a sweeping national security law a year ago to crack down on what it deems subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.Chow turned activist in 2019, and was inspired to get filming when he saw city workers like cleaners engage in small acts of resistance.He hopes the movie will help the movement live on. Reuters caught up with him in Hong Kong in June. “I'm a Hong Konger. I'm also a film director. What I have is my camera. I wanted to be involved in this movement. As long as I have a talent, I have a place in this movement. My identity gives me a sense of responsibility. I hope I can show people that Hong Kongers who work in the film industry are not absent from the movement."The Hong Kong government recently brought in guidelines allowing authorities to censor films on the basis of safeguarding national security.Cinemas, universities and art galleries have canceled screenings or exhibitions of protest-related works.Chow said he worked freely on the documentary, doing his best not to think about the red lines."During production, it wasn't just my own fear I had to face. The most difficult thing was that I had to deal with other people’s fears, including those from news outlets, independent journalists, and online media. Many people are facing struggles of their own. After the national security law was put in place, many people refused to let me use their footageCannes organizers said they kept the screening under wraps partly because the film wasn't finished until the last minute, but early clips had piqued their interest.Festival director Thierry Fremaux said Cannes was proud to put "Revolution of our Times" forward; it showed how cinema can shine a light on important moments in world news.Chow has released several feature films, including the dystopian "Ten Years: Self Immolator" in 2015 and the romantic drama "Beyond The Dream," released in Hong Kong last year.

  • Max Scherzer has earned the right to be called the greatest Washington National

    The Nationals' history in Washington may not be all that long by baseball standards, but as Nick Ashooh writes, Max Scherzer has established himself as the best player during that time.

  • Trevor Lawrence ranks in the bottom half of Pro Football Focus’ quarterback rankings

    Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ranked 21st among NFL quarterbacks in PFF's rankings.