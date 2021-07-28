Mets News: Trade deadline intrigue and an update on the Kumar Rocker situation
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Things are buzzing around the Mets with the trade deadline approaching, and there is a developing situation with Kumar Rocker.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
Things could be heating up when it comes to potential Mets trade targets Kris Bryant, Jose Berrios, and others
The Mets had interest in trading for Max Scherzer, but Scherzer will not waive his no-trade clause to come to the Mets, reports SNY's Andy Martino
Here's the latest from Martino on the situation with top Mets draft pick Kumar Rocker
Noah Syndergaard threw from the mound for the first time since May and Carlos Carrasco's debut date is set
The Mets put themselves in position to fail on Tuesday, and Jerad Eickhoff gave up 10 runs as they were clobbered by the Atlanta Braves
The starting rotation should hopefully be stable going forward
Mets bench coach Dave Jauss spoke with SNY about his sudden popularity and famous right arm