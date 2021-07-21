Mets News: Trade deadline buzz and injury updates galore
The Mets lost to the Reds on Tuesday while saving their bullpen, but most of the buzz of the day revolved around injury updates and possible trades ahead of the July 30 deadline.
Here's what happened in Mets land, in case you missed it...
The Mets lost starting pitcher Robert Stock to a hamstring injury after just one inning on Tuesday, turning the rest of the game (an eventual 4-3 loss) into a balancing act where they made sure to not destroy their entire bullpen
Before the game, Zack Scott and Luis Rojas provided a promising update on Jacob deGrom, whose forearm tightness is improving
Francisco Lindor is "already doing better at this point" in his recovery from an oblique injury than other Mets did earlier this season
Carlos Carrasco was hit hard during what might have been his final rehab start before being activated
The Mets' "top priority" ahead of the deadline is trading for starting pitching
What would a Mets package for Jose Berrios look like?
Do the Mets have interest in trading for Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly?
The Mets gave Edwin Diaz a vote of confidence