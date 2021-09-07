Mets News: Tough loss to Nationals; Francisco Alvarez buzz
The Mets lost the finale of their five-game series against the Washington Nationals on Monday.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
The Mets took a 3-2 lead into the ninth inning on against the Nationals, but Edwin Diaz's control betrayed him as he blew the save in what became a 4-3 loss
Luis Rojas weighed in on the Mets' continued struggles with runners in scoring position
When will top prospect Francisco Alvarez reach the majors?