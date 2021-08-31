Mets News: The 'Thumbs Down' aftermath
The Mets were off on Monday, which meant a whole day of rehashing the "Thumbs Down" fiasco surrounding the players and fans.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Steve Cohen responded to the "Thumbs down" gesture toward the fans -- which has been done by Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez, and others -- calling it "unacceptable"
Mets players vs. the fans is imbecilic and taking attention away from what matters most
Here are five things to watch when the Mets and Miami Marlins start a four-game series on Tuesday afternoon
On the Shea Anything podcast, it's thumbs down all around