Mets News: Subway Series rained out, Brandon Nimmo discusses his return from finger injury
Friday's Subway Series game between the Mets and Yankees was postponed due to rain, as the game will be made up as a split doubleheader on Sunday.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
Brandon Nimmo discussed his return to the team after missing the last two months with a finger injury.
Jacob deGrom was named the NL Pitcher of the Month after going 3-0 with 40 strikeouts, just four walks and a 0.67 ERA over 27.0 innings of work in five starts during June.
Tomas Nido and Jeurys Familia are also back with the team from their IL stints.
The Mets could be considering third base upgrades, including Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins.
Here are 5 things to watch during the Mets and Yankees series, and some Subway Series moments you may have forgotten.
The Mets traded away minor league infielder Will Toffey in exchange for LHP Anthony Banda from the San Francisco Giants.