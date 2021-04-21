Mets News: Rough night against Cubs, Jacob deGrom's next start moved
The Mets' offense was as cold as the weather as they lost to the Cubs on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Luis Rojas and Taijuan Walker (as he was leaving the game) were ejected and the Mets' rally in the ninth inning short-circuited as they lost to the Cubs, 3-1
J.D. Davis hit a long solo homer to left field but made two throwing errors, one of which cost the Mets a run
Jacob deGrom's next start was pushed from Thursday in Chicago to Friday at Citi Field to give him an extra day of rest after last weekend's start in Colorado against the Rockies
