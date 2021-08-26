Mets News: Pulling defeat from jaws of victory; Great Jacob deGrom news
The Mets suffered one of their most maddening losses of the season on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Luis Rojas' decision to pull a dominant Taijuan Walker at 74 pitches in the seventh inning after an error and a bloop fell in turned the game in the Giants' favor, and the Mets couldn't recover
After the game, Walker voiced his frustration and Rojas explained his reasoning
The Mets got great news on Jacob deGrom after his follow-up MRI, with the ace resuming throwing as he works his way toward a September return
DeGrom and the Mets have much to gain from him returning this season
The Mets' starting pitching situation will be precarious after the season regardless of deGrom's status
