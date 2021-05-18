Mets News: Pillar suffers scary HBP in 3-1 win over Braves

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corey Hersch
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mets Kevin Pillar walks off with the trainer
Mets Kevin Pillar walks off with the trainer

Five Mets pitchers combined to hold the Braves to one run on three hits in a 3-1 win, but all thoughts were on Kevin Pillar following a scary incident after the outfielder was hit by a pitch in the face.

5 things to know from Monday’s game

1. Pillar came to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh, and earned an RBI in the hardest – and most frightening – way possible. A Jacob Webb fastball came up and in on Pillar, drilling him square in the face as blood immediately came pouring from Pillar’s nose. The Mets led 2-0 after the HBP, but concern immediately turned to Pillar, who was able to walk off the field under his own power.

2. Taijuan Walker got the start for the Mets and looked to be well on his way to another quality start, but came out of the game after just three innings with what was termed by the team has “left side tightness.” The right-hander pitched three scoreless innings allowing just one hit, but Sean Reid-Foley came on in the fourth to replace him. Reid-Foley himself was brilliant, striking out five hitters over three perfect innings and lowering his ERA on the season to 0.96.

3. The Mets had the first real threat in the game in the top of the sixth, when Kevin Pillar doubled with two outs. Jonathan VIllar with a ball bounced to the hole on the left side, but Dansby Swanson knocked it down to hold Pillar at third. Jose Peraza was next, but his fly out to right field ended the inning and kept the game scoreless.

4. The Braves had to remove their starter early, as well, after a leadoff double from Tomas Nido in the seventh brought out the Braves’ training staff, who returned to the dugout with Max Fried in tow. This brought on Webb to face a pinch-hitting James McCann who delivered a double of his own for the first run of the game, with the second run coming in after Pillar got hit.

5. After Reid-Foley pitched three shutout innings to get it to the seventh, Jeurys Familia came on to try to hold the 2-0 lead. He came through with a 1-2-3 inning. Johneshwy Fargas hit an RBI double in the eighth for his first major league hit, and though Trevor May gave up a solo homer to Austin Riley in the bottom of the inning, Edwin Diaz shut the door in the ninth for the save.

Highlights


What’s next

The Mets and Braves are back in action Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. The Mets have not announced a starting pitcher yet, but are set to face Charlie Morton for Atlanta.

Recommended Stories

  • New York Mets' Kevin Pillar hit in the face by a pitch, leaves game vs. Atlanta Braves

    In a scary incident on Monday night, Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a pitch. He left the Mets' game against the Braves but tweeted he was fine.

  • Mets overcome more injuries, beat Braves 3-1

    Kevin Pillar is confident he escaped serious harm when he was hit in the face by a fastball during the New York Mets' 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. In a frightening scene that shook both teams, Pillar was drilled square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Braves reliever Jacob Webb with the bases loaded in the seventh inning — the latest injury for a banged-up Mets team. Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head.

  • Francisco Lindor not worried about Mets' offensive struggles

    The Mets are in first place, so panicking in mid-May seems a bit off. But considering the Mets rank near or at the bottom in most offensive categories, there is legitimate cause for concern.

  • Mets News: Luis Rojas on Kevin Pillar after HBP: 'This guy's a warrior'

    Despite a 3-1 win over the Braves on Monday, a visibly shaken Luis Rojas took to the podium after Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a Jacob Webb fastball in the seventh inning.

  • Mets vs Braves: Luis Rojas gives updates on Mets injuries after win over Braves | Mets Post Game

    Mets manager Luis Rojas provided updates on the conditions of Kevin Pillar, hospitalized after being struck in the face by a pitch and Taijuan Walker, who left after 3 innings with side tightness. He also praised the Mets depth and called the 3-1 victory over the Braves, 'a big win'.

  • Dog of the day: After a rough weekend, Mets look to get back on track

    The Mets were on a roll before a trip to Tampa Bay.

  • Jonathan Schoop's two-run homer

    Jonathan Schoop crushes a two-run home run to right-center field, extending the Tigers' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 2nd inning

  • Mets vs. Braves Highlights

    Bullpen dazzles in Mets' 3-1 win over Braves

  • LEADING OFF: Mets, Yankees having painful road trips

    Both teams from New York are away this week and each one is having a painful road trip. After arriving in Atlanta, the Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list Monday with strained hamstrings. The two were hurt in Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay.

  • Manny Machado slide brings Dustin Pedroia-Red Sox incident to mind

    Manny Machado executed a controversial slide Sunday that may remind Red Sox fans of the time he took out Dustin Pedroia in 2017.

  • Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa out several months after punching dugout bench, breaking hand

    Huascar Ynoa punched the Braves' bench on Sunday after he was pulled from their game against the Brewers and fractured his hand.

  • Daniel Cormier is right: 10-8 scores for Michael Chandler at UFC 262 are inexcusable | Opinion

    Two judges should have some explaining to do coming out of UFC 262.

  • NBA rookie rankings: Anthony Edwards finishes season at the top

    Edwards dropped 42 points on May 5 and silenced any doubt as to who should win Rookie of the Year.

  • Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight in doubt as Deontay Wilder wins legal case

    Anthony Joshua's mega-fight with Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title is at risk of being cancelled after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury. The ruling from the US judge Daniel Weinstein says Fury must fight Wilder for a third time by September 15. It came just 24 hours after Fury had posted on his social media channels that an all-British blockbuster fight between him and Joshua was close to completion for August 14 in Saudi Arabia - but the decision threatens the fight going forward. Fury's team must now settle with Wilder - which could be a huge step aside deal involving potentially millions of dollars for the American - with the legal teams representing Wilder capable of issuing proceedings and setting injunctions involving the television companies involved and the sanctioning bodies which control the four belts. Fury and Wilder have been deep in an arbitration case for several months with Wilder's team insisting Fury would have to honour a clause in their contract for a third fight with the Alabaman, against whom Fury won the WBC heavyweight title in February 2020 in Las Vegas.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers and Warriors set for play-in matchup

    The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.

  • Arbitrator rules Tyson Fury owes Deontay Wilder a third fight by Sept. 15

    The arbitrator, retired Judge Daniel Weinstein, granted an injunction request by Wilder to enforce a provision in his original contract with Fury for a third fight.

  • Tennis-Proud Swiatek adds top-10 ranking to her resume

    Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.

  • Albert Pujols was 'shocked' by Angels release, denies their bench player claims

    The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Tennis-Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

    The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.