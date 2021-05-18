Mets News: Pillar suffers scary HBP in 3-1 win over Braves

Mets Kevin Pillar walks off with the trainer

Five Mets pitchers combined to hold the Braves to one run on three hits in a 3-1 win, but all thoughts were on Kevin Pillar following a scary incident after the outfielder was hit by a pitch in the face.

5 things to know from Monday’s game

1. Pillar came to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh, and earned an RBI in the hardest – and most frightening – way possible. A Jacob Webb fastball came up and in on Pillar, drilling him square in the face as blood immediately came pouring from Pillar’s nose. The Mets led 2-0 after the HBP, but concern immediately turned to Pillar, who was able to walk off the field under his own power.

2. Taijuan Walker got the start for the Mets and looked to be well on his way to another quality start, but came out of the game after just three innings with what was termed by the team has “left side tightness.” The right-hander pitched three scoreless innings allowing just one hit, but Sean Reid-Foley came on in the fourth to replace him. Reid-Foley himself was brilliant, striking out five hitters over three perfect innings and lowering his ERA on the season to 0.96.

3. The Mets had the first real threat in the game in the top of the sixth, when Kevin Pillar doubled with two outs. Jonathan VIllar with a ball bounced to the hole on the left side, but Dansby Swanson knocked it down to hold Pillar at third. Jose Peraza was next, but his fly out to right field ended the inning and kept the game scoreless.

4. The Braves had to remove their starter early, as well, after a leadoff double from Tomas Nido in the seventh brought out the Braves’ training staff, who returned to the dugout with Max Fried in tow. This brought on Webb to face a pinch-hitting James McCann who delivered a double of his own for the first run of the game, with the second run coming in after Pillar got hit.

5. After Reid-Foley pitched three shutout innings to get it to the seventh, Jeurys Familia came on to try to hold the 2-0 lead. He came through with a 1-2-3 inning. Johneshwy Fargas hit an RBI double in the eighth for his first major league hit, and though Trevor May gave up a solo homer to Austin Riley in the bottom of the inning, Edwin Diaz shut the door in the ninth for the save.

Story continues

Highlights





What’s next

The Mets and Braves are back in action Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. The Mets have not announced a starting pitcher yet, but are set to face Charlie Morton for Atlanta.