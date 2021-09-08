Mets News: Pete Alonso's big night, Jacob deGrom's UCL, and the front office search
The Mets got a much-needed win on Tuesday night against the Marlins in Miami, but lots of the intrigue was off the field.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Pete Alonso hit his No. 100 and No. 101 career home runs as the Mets beat the Marlins, 9-4, to keep pace with the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and gain ground in the Wild Card race
SNY spoke with scouts about Alonso's career and future
Sandy Alderson spoke before Tuesday's game and revealed that Jacob deGrom had a partially torn UCL that has resolved itself
Alderson also touched on the future of Zack Scott, who is on administrative leave
Per SNY's Andy Martino, there are only about three-to-five candidates to run the Mets
When it comes to Francisco Lindor's "bad" first Mets season, it's time to adjust the narrative