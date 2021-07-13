Mets News: Pete Alonso wins Home Run Derby again, Mets draft nine new prospects
Monday was a big day for the Mets as Pete Alonso won his second-straight Home Run Derby and the team added nine new prospects during the second day of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Pete Alonso had a record-breaking first round against Salvador Perez in the Home Run Derby and then took down Juan Soto and Trey Mancini to snag his second-straight Derby crown
With his Derby performance, Alonso reminded us what he can do in the spotlight
Mets teammates and others around MLB reacted to Alonso's performance
The Mets and first-round pick Kumar Rocker have an "understanding" in place for a deal
New York drafted nine new prospects on Monday
And here's a deep dive on third-round pick Dominic Hamel
Carlos Carrasco is set for a rehab start Thursday, and could make his Mets debut right after