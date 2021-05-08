Mets News: Patrick Mazeika plays hero following dugout critter invasion

Mets Patrick Mazeika mobbed after walk-off

Patrick Mazeika won it in the bottom of the 10th, but all anyone wanted to know about was what happened in the dugout earlier in the game.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...

- Francisco Lindor hit his first Citi Field home run, while a dribbler by Mazeika was good enough to get the job done in a 5-4 Mets victory on Friday.

- Mazeika discussed his game-winning RBI following the game.

- But the dominating storyline was the commotion that went on in the Mets' dugout in between innings, which both Lindor and Jeff McNeil insist was caused by either a rat or raccoon that made its way into the clubhouse tunnel.

- With one game in the books, here are five things to watch for during this weekend's series against the D-backs.

- Andy Martino answers your questions in the Mets Mailbag, including whether or not the team would take back the Lindor extension already if they could.

- Bobby Valentine is running for mayor of Stamford, Conn.

- Jacob deGrom is progressing, but is not yet officially getting the start against Arizona on Sunday.

- Top pitching prospect Matt Allan is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.