Mets News: One step forward, two steps back, and a trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Edwin Diaz Tomas Nido Mets vs. Rockies May 2021
Edwin Diaz Tomas Nido Mets vs. Rockies May 2021

The Mets won on Tuesday as Jacob deGrom returned from the IL, but two injured players had setbacks. And then New York made a trade.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories

  • Mets RHP Syndergaard pulled from rehab start with sore elbow

    Noah Syndergaard was pulled from his minor league rehabilitation outing because of soreness in his pitching elbow Tuesday night, and third baseman J.D. Davis returned to New York for more treatment in the latest setbacks for a first-place Mets team riddled with injuries. Syndergaard is coming back from Tommy John surgery on March 26 last year. “No one’s overly concerned,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said, calling Syndergaard’s issue more like discomfort.

  • Mets acquire OF Billy McKinney from Brewers

    In desperate need for outfield depth, the Mets announced a trade on Tuesday night, acquiring outfielder Billy McKinney from the Milwaukee Brewers.

  • MLB roundup: Jays beat Yanks to end skid; Corey Kluber injured

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lourdes Gurriel and Randal Grichuk each homered as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays ended their six-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Guerrero has three home runs in the last two games. Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz (6-2) allowed one run on six hits, with a season-high 10 strikeouts, over 6 2/3 innings (112 pitches).

  • The Rush: LeGarrette Blount on Rodgers, Julio, Brady and inviting Pats to Eagles’ SB party

    The Rush: LeGarrette Blount on Rodgers, Julio, Brady and inviting Pats to Eagles’ SB party

  • Mets get successful return from deGrom, beat Rockies 3-1

    The two-time Cy Young Award winner struck out nine in his successful return from the injured list, and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking homer to send the depleted Mets to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Back from a bout with tightness on his right side, deGrom gave up only Ryan McMahon's home run in five innings of three-hit ball.

  • Yankees' Corey Kluber pulled with shoulder tightness 1 game removed from no-hitter

    The Yankees pitcher missed all but one inning last season with a torn muscle in his right shoulder.

  • Self-made Billionaire Bob Duggan is the Winning Bidder Kobe Bryant Rookie Jersey

    Kobe Bryant Rookie Jersey Hits $3.69 Million, an All-time Record for Any Kobe Item CLEARWATER, FL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week Bob Duggan, a Forbes 400 self-made multi-billionaire and the Chairman of the Board of Genius Inc., Pulse Biosciences and Summit Therapeutics, was the winning bidder of Goldin Auctions' sale of Kobe Bryant’s earliest known game-worn rookie jersey, which sold for $3,690,000, an all-time record for any basketball jersey or Kobe item. “We are honored to be Kobe Bryant's ‘teammates’ in contributing to the all-time record price of the 1996-97 Kobe Bryant Rookie Season Game Used and Signed Lakers Home Jersey,” said Duggan. “Bidding alongside me was my son, Shaun Zanganeh and his mom and my business partner, Maky Zanganeh. Each of us have long admired the genius of Kobe Bryant; feet on the ground, head in the sky, big dreams, determination to win, being the dynamic best he could be, durable, persistent, and with the intention to set an amazing example for his fellow human beings. Each of us treasure our spiritual connection and celebrate our small role in establishing this all-time high valuation record alongside Kobe.” “What a stunning tribute to Kobe, one of the greatest players of all time and a truly amazing human being,” said Goldin Auctions Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. “We were honored to handle the sale of so many incredible Kobe items -- each its own slice of history and with its own unique memories. As the bids continued to roll in for his rookie jersey, what we already knew was solidified -- Kobe is sorely missed and his legacy will endure for generations.” Attachment IMG_3625 CONTACT: Kelly Morfopoulos Genius Inc 727-810-3899 kellym@geniusinc.com

  • Yankees' impressive starting pitching scoreless streak ends at 37.1 innings

    The Yankees starting pitching shutout streak finally came to an end at 37.1 innings on Tuesday night, as Corey Kluber allowed a two-run home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the top of the third inning.

  • Mets' Luis Rojas not concerned about Francisco Lindor's hitting struggles

    Francisco Lindor just hasn't been his normal self at the plate to start his Mets career. But Luis Rojas remains calm on the matter, and explains why.

  • Braves' Charlie Morton admits chance to join Red Sox was 'enticing'

    Both Charlie Morton and the Boston Red Sox got a glimpse of what could have been Tuesday night.

  • Jacob deGrom or Gerrit Cole: Who'd you rather have for rest of 2021? | Baseball Night in NY

    With Jacob deGrom making his first start since his short stint on the IL, BNNY discusses if they'd rather have the Mets ace or Yankees stud Gerrit Cole to finish the 2021 MLB season. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the ""go-to"" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Christian McCaffrey praises “incredible talent” of new Panthers QB Sam Darnold

    Even before getting together for the start of OTAs with the Carolina Panthers, running back Christian McCaffrey found time to meet up with new quarterback Sam Darnold to begin working together and building a rapport. Via Darin Gantt of the team’s website, McCaffrey has already been left with a strong impression of the quarterback Carolina [more]

  • Joe Thomas: Panthers, Sam Darnold will be a lot better than last year

    Watch Thomas explain why he's expecting improvement from Darnold and the Panthers this year.

  • This $32 Neck Fan Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Secret

    It’s perfect for everything from sweaty workouts to hot flashes.

  • Julius Randle wins NBA Most Improved Player after leading Knicks back to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • Packers’ top five receivers join Aaron Rodgers in skipping start of OTAs

    Aaron Rodgers was not expected to show up for the start of voluntary organized team activities. Instead, the Packers quarterback and his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, have appeared to be having great time vacationing in Hawaii based on social media posts. But the Packers also were without their top five receivers at Tuesday’s session. Davante [more]

  • Mets vs Rockies: Jacob deGrom on first MLB outing off IL since May 9 | Mets Post Game

    New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom speaks after his first outing coming off of the IL. deGrom says he felt great, plans to go out every fifth day for the rest of the season, and compliments the guys that have stepped up as injuries continue to plague this ball club.

  • NHL first-round playoff schedule: Dates, times, television and results

    The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway. Here are the 2021 NHL playoff dates, times, television and results.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers lock up RB Najee Harris for the foreseeable future

    Najee Harris inked a deal with the Steelers on Tuesday.

  • Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in groin, receives flagrant foul and Draymond Green commentary on Twitter

    AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.