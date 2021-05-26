Mets News: One step forward, two steps back, and a trade
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Mets won on Tuesday as Jacob deGrom returned from the IL, but two injured players had setbacks. And then New York made a trade.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
Jacob deGrom returned from the IL and dominated as the Mets beat the Colorado Rockies, 3-1, to snap a three-game losing streak
Noah Syndergaard left his rehab start due to elbow soreness, with manager Luis Rojas saying the team is not "overly concerned"
J.D. Davis returned to New York to receive treatment on his left hand, and his return date is now up in the air
After Tuesday's game, the Mets swung a trade for Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Billy McKinney
Here are five things that must happen for the Mets to survive injury onslaught