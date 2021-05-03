Mets News: Offensive eruption and injury uncertainty
The Mets took a three-game set from the Phillies to improve to 11-11, but New York is now dealing with a handful of injuries.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
A big night from Michael Conforto, a game-breaking double from Pete Alonso, and heady base running by Jonathan Villar helped lift the Mets to a wild win over the Phillies on Sunday night in Philadelphia
Edwin Diaz struggled in the ninth inning before leaving the game with back tightness
Alonso thinks Sunday's win could be a momentum-shifter
J.D. Davis (hand) and Brandon Nimmo (finger) are both dealing with injuries, though Nimmo entered Sunday's game late after not starting
Dominic Smith and Miguel Castro were fined in the wake of Friday's bench-clearing incident that was instigated by Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado