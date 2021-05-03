Mets News: Offensive eruption and injury uncertainty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Francisco Lindor Michael Conforto Mets walk off field in Philadelphia after scoring in May 2021
Francisco Lindor Michael Conforto Mets walk off field in Philadelphia after scoring in May 2021

The Mets took a three-game set from the Phillies to improve to 11-11, but New York is now dealing with a handful of injuries.

Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories