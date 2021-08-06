Breaking News:

Allyson Felix wins 10th medal, becomes most decorated female Olympian in track and field

Mets News: Offense goes comatose before Phillies series, Noah Syndergaard to take big step

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Villar walks to dugout after striking out in Miami August 2021
Jonathan Villar walks to dugout after striking out in Miami August 2021

The Mets' offense wasn't prepared to hit on Thursday as they lost to the Marlins in Miami and lost another game on their lead in the NL East with a three-game series starting against the Phillies in Philadelphia on Friday.

Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories