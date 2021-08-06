Mets News: Offense goes comatose before Phillies series, Noah Syndergaard to take big step
The Mets' offense wasn't prepared to hit on Thursday as they lost to the Marlins in Miami and lost another game on their lead in the NL East with a three-game series starting against the Phillies in Philadelphia on Friday.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
The Mets left 15 runners on base as they failed to get hits or even make productive outs during an eventual 4-1 loss to the Marlins in Miami
After the game, a dejected Michael Conforto spoke about the team's recent struggles
Here are five things to watch as the Mets face the Phillies with first place on the line
The Mets' grit will be put to the test as NL East race tightens
Noah Syndergaard is set to face batters soon as he gets closer to a return