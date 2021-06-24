Mets News: Offense erupts in win; good news on Marcus Stroman
Aided by the return of Michael Conforto, the Mets' offense erupted on Wednesday in a 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
Michael Conforto had a big night at the plate in his return, Jeff McNeil ripped three hits, and Francisco Lindor smacked a two-run homer as the Mets beat the Braves, 7-3
After the game, Conforto said it was good to jump right into the action and talked about his impending free agency
Tylor Megill got the start in his MLB debut and was solid, allowing just two runs in 4.1 innings
The Mets got good news on Marcus Stroman, who is hopeful he can make his next start
Pete Alonso will compete in the 2021 Home Run Derby, defending his title