Mets News: Notes on Jacob deGrom and a split with the Phillies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Pillar rounds bases after home run at Citi Field June 2021
Kevin Pillar rounds bases after home run at Citi Field June 2021

The Mets lost on Sunday, splitting their four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories