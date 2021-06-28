Mets News: Notes on Jacob deGrom and a split with the Phillies
The Mets lost on Sunday, splitting their four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
During their loss to the Phillies on Sunday, the Mets got solid games at the plate from Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor but managed just two runs as they fell to 40-33 on the season
Alonso is confident the offense will come around when the team is at full strength
Jacob deGrom is expected to make three more starts before the All-Star break, potentially putting his availability for the All-Star Game up in the air
Marcus Stroman will be away from the team for a few days following the death of his grandmother