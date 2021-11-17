Mets News: Noah Syndergaard bolts for Angels; Javier Baez buzz
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
Noah Syndergaard shockingly bolted the Mets to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels
With Syndergaard spurning the Mets, here's what they must do to fix the rotation this offseason
Sources discussed why Billy Eppler needs to hit the ground running -- especially with pitching
Here's an early read on Mets manager possibilities
The Boston Red Sox are among the teams interested in signing Javier Baez
Free agent Marcus Stroman took multiple shots at the Yankees
Luis Rojas discussed the end of his Mets tenure and joining the Yankees