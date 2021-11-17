Mets News: Noah Syndergaard bolts for Angels; Javier Baez buzz

Associated Press

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to terms on $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, leaving the New York Mets for a lucrative fresh start on the West Coast. The Angels announced the deal Tuesday night for the 29-year-old Syndergaard, a dominant and intimidating starter when at the height of his talents during his seven years with the Mets. Syndergaard has made only two major league appearances since 2019 due to Tommy John surgery and other ailments, pitching a pair of one-inning stints late last season.