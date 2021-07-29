Mets News: Michael Conforto makes game-saving throw and more trade deadline buzz
While the trade buzz continues around the Mets with the trade deadline approaching, the team picked up a huge win thanks to Michael Conforto's game-saving throw home in the ninth.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
Conforto's game-saving throw home in the ninth inning helped the Mets secure a huge 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves..
Conforto said after the game that making the big play was "the best feeling in the world."
Newly acquired pitcher Rich Hill has hashed out a prior "issue" with the front office and is excited to be a Met, writes SNY's Andy Martino.
Martino reports on the Mets staying the course in their pitching search ahead of Friday's deadline.
Does a trade for Javier Baez make sense for the Mets?
Jacob deGrom is set to throw a bullpen session on Thursday.
On BNNY, the guys take a look back at the Carlos Beltran-Zack Wheeler trade 10 years later.