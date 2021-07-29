Mets News: Michael Conforto makes game-saving throw and more trade deadline buzz

Coby Green
·1 min read
Edwin Diaz lifts cap towards Michael Conforto after game-saving throw
While the trade buzz continues around the Mets with the trade deadline approaching, the team picked up a huge win thanks to Michael Conforto's game-saving throw home in the ninth.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...

