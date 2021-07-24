Mets News: Mets acquire Rich Hill, Pete Alonso goes deep twice
The Mets improved their rotation by acquiring Rich Hill, while Pete Alonso powered the Mets to a win.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Luis Rojas reacted to the trade for Rich Hill and discussed the Mets' plan for him
The ripple effects of the Mets trading for Hill
In last night's game, Pete Alonso hit two home runs and Tylor Megill threw six scoreless. Takeaways here.
Alonso said after the win that he's having 'championship at-bats'
Alonso also introduced the world to the 'Home Run Horse'
Steven Matz, who returned to Citi Field as a Blue Jay on Friday: 'definitely ... some emotions'
On Shea Anything, Keith Hernandez explained the mechanics of Edwin Diaz
Jacob deGrom threw again on Friday, and Rojas says the ace is 'progressing well'
Here's how the Twins’ strong return for Nelson Cruz could impact Yankees and Mets, according to SNY's Andy Martino