Mets News: Max Scherzer trade buzz and a doubleheader split
Off the field, buzz surrounded the Mets and Max Scherzer ahead of the trade deadline.
On the field, the Mets split a doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
The Mets are interested in trading for Max Scherzer, reports SNY's Andy Martino, and the Nationals' ace is not expected to exercise his 10-5 rights to block a potential trade should Washington decide to deal him
What would a Mets trade package for Scherzer look like?
Zack Scott said the Mets are still after starting pitching and not afraid to trade within the NL East
The Mets are all over the pitching market, but not in on Jose Berrios at the moment
The Mets split a doubleheader with the Braves at Citi Field on Monday, with Jeff McNeil delivering the game-winning hit in Game 2
Anthony Banda, Jeurys Familia, and Edwin Diaz were among the heroes during Game 2's bullpen game
Jacob deGrom could face batters soon, while Carlos Carrasco is on track for a return this weekend
5 Mets prospects made Baseball America's new Top 100 list