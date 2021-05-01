Mets News: Marcus Stroman leaves with hamstring tightness in heated affair with Phillies

The Telegraph

This weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix risks being overshadowed by another anti-racism row after 12 drivers, led by the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, committed to supporting the current social media blackout in sport while F1 itself declined to do so. Hamilton has already said he is “not sure why" F1 is not a part of the four-day initiative, which was originally backed by English football bodies to highlight social media abuse aimed at players but which has now grown into something much bigger. The Duke of Cambridge, the president of the Football Association, pledged his support for the boycott on Friday, which began at 3pm and will last until Tuesday. Countless organisations, both in the UK and abroad, have joined in, although the BBC was one notable exception. In a statement on its website, the corporation said its Royal Charter and editorial guidelines prevented it from doing so. "While we have firm policies to deal with online abuse, the corporation cannot join a lobbying campaign no matter how worthy the cause,” it said. “This does not mean that the BBC is neutral on issues such as racism or hate crime. They are abhorrent.” Formula 1 also declined to support the campaign although it, too, acknowledged the boycott in a brief statement. “F1 is wholly committed to combatting any form of discrimination, online or otherwise,” it said. “We support the actions of the Premier League and other sporting bodies and athletes in highlighting that more must be done to eradicate online abuse that they are receiving directly. We continue to work with all platforms and our own audiences to promote respect and positive values and put a stop to racism.” The stark contrast between F1’s stance and that of the 12 drivers who have signed up - Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin - has echoes of last year’s response to the Black Lives Matter global movement, when some drivers chose to take the knee on the grid before each race and others did not. The sport was criticised for its lack of a joined-up response, although team principals including Mercedes’ Toto Wolff were among those to defend the sport on Friday. “I think Formula 1 and Mercedes have shown commitment to the fight against racism all year long, not only with the visual initiative but we have launched several campaigns to increase diversity,” said the Austrian. “We have invested considerable resource in setting up these programmes and we would very much leave it to the drivers to decide whether they want to take part in a UK-based boycott. “I think fighting against racism with a very different tool is necessary. We are, Formula 1, a global sport and it is up to everyone to decide whether they want to join this UK initiative.” McLaren’s Andreas Seidl added: “I wouldn’t call it disjointed. I think with what we have seen also last year with #WeRaceAsOne, I think Formula 1 has shown that we are quite united in how we see a lot of things. “Again, for me, what I don’t like is that many times last year and also this year, the focus is on how each individual, organisation, team or driver is expressing himself regarding these matters." Hamilton, who was critical of F1’s response to the BLM protests last year, is unlikely to be impressed by the sport’s stance on this latest boycott. The seven-times world champion posted a statement on Twitter on Friday morning. “While a boycott might not solve this issue overnight, we have to call for change when needed, even when it seems like an almost impossible task. Sport has the power to unite us. Let’s not accept abuse as part of sport, but instead, let’s be the ones who make a difference for future generations.” A number of football managers spoke out in support of the initiative. Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp described it as a “very important thing to do” while Newcastle's Steve Bruce argued the “world was a better place without [social media]” but added that if it was out there it needed to be better policed. "I don't think we should all just be able to access [it on] a tablet or a phone. These disgusting messages which are out there are, in my opinion, not right, so I'm all for it. Let's hope they can have an impact and they police the whole thing a bit better."