Mets News: Marcus Stroman leaves with hamstring tightness in heated affair with Phillies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corey Hersch
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marcus Stroman grey uniform Phillies
Marcus Stroman grey uniform Phillies

The Mets lost a close one to the Phillies on Friday, which not only included Marcus Stroman leaving with hamstring tightness, but also a benches-clearing incident featuring Dom Smith.

Here's what happened in Mets land, in case you missed it...

  • Carlos Carrasco is close to making his return as he works to recover from a hamstring injury

  • Baseball Night in New York took a look at what Carrasco coming back would mean for the Mets' rotation.

Recommended Stories

  • Marcus Stroman strikes out eight

    Marcus Stroman punches out eight Phillies over five innings of work in his start for the Mets, but exits the game after only 64 pitches

  • Mets' Dom Smith discusses confrontation with Jose Alvarado: 'Come mMets' Dom Smith on confrontation with Jose Alvarado

    Mets' Dom Smith gives his take on the Jose Alvarado confrontation, saying, 'Come meet me then if you really got a problem.'

  • Yankees News: Darren O'Day (rotator cuff strain) placed on 10-day injured list

    Pitcher Darren O’Day was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right rotator cuff strain, the Yankees announced on Saturday.

  • Phils top Mets 2-1 in bench-clearing, trash-talking opener

    Phillies reliever José Alvarado thumped his glove and gestured at Dominic Smith after a strikeout ended a rally. Smith pulled off his helmet and the Mets left fielder seemed ready to fight back against the jabbering pitcher until both teams spilled out of the dugout and broke up the dust up before punches were thrown. Miguel Castro responded with a pair of inside heaters that had Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins momentarily steamed.

  • Buster Posey's solo homer

    Buster Posey crushes a solo home run to the opposite field in the top of the 1st inning to make it 1-0 Giants

  • Mets vs. Phillies preview: Marcus Stroman gets the ball in Philly

    Marcus Stroman and the Mets face the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday night at 7:05.

  • Giants vs. Padres Highlights

    Profar's two-run single lifts the Padres in a 3-2 win

  • Giants on wrong end of three called strikes in 3-2 loss to Padres

    This might be tough to watch.

  • Baseball-Phillies' Harper says he won't rush back after being hit on face, wrist

    Harper was hit on the side of his face while batting in the sixth inning of the match at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, with the ball also going on to strike his left wrist. The 28-year-old was ruled out of the team's next meeting with the Cardinals and Friday's clash against the New York Mets. "I definitely had an angel on my side out there that night," Harper, who indicated that his wrist injury was a bigger issue, said.

  • Detroit Tigers lineup vs. New York Yankees: Grossman leads off, Baddoo in LF, Cabrera at DH

    Detroit Tigers game time, TV channel, radio info, score, live updates and analysis as they play the New York Yankees.

  • The April MLB awards: Evaluating the stars and surprises of the first month

    What April tells us about a star-studded AL MVP race, and how much you should buy into the topsy-turvy standings after one month of the 2021 MLB season.

  • What is (or was) Aaron Rodgers looking for in a new contract?

    The unresolved contract situation involving Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was more of a symptom than a root cause of the lingering problems between player and team. However, the two parties had been negotiating a new deal. This implies that negotiations could have resulted in a new contract. Which also implies that, if an agreement could [more]

  • Lewis Hamilton and 11 colleagues go it alone after F1 refuses to support social media boycott

    This weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix risks being overshadowed by another anti-racism row after 12 drivers, led by the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, committed to supporting the current social media blackout in sport while F1 itself declined to do so. Hamilton has already said he is “not sure why" F1 is not a part of the four-day initiative, which was originally backed by English football bodies to highlight social media abuse aimed at players but which has now grown into something much bigger. The Duke of Cambridge, the president of the Football Association, pledged his support for the boycott on Friday, which began at 3pm and will last until Tuesday. Countless organisations, both in the UK and abroad, have joined in, although the BBC was one notable exception. In a statement on its website, the corporation said its Royal Charter and editorial guidelines prevented it from doing so. "While we have firm policies to deal with online abuse, the corporation cannot join a lobbying campaign no matter how worthy the cause,” it said. “This does not mean that the BBC is neutral on issues such as racism or hate crime. They are abhorrent.” Formula 1 also declined to support the campaign although it, too, acknowledged the boycott in a brief statement. “F1 is wholly committed to combatting any form of discrimination, online or otherwise,” it said. “We support the actions of the Premier League and other sporting bodies and athletes in highlighting that more must be done to eradicate online abuse that they are receiving directly. We continue to work with all platforms and our own audiences to promote respect and positive values and put a stop to racism.” The stark contrast between F1’s stance and that of the 12 drivers who have signed up - Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin - has echoes of last year’s response to the Black Lives Matter global movement, when some drivers chose to take the knee on the grid before each race and others did not. The sport was criticised for its lack of a joined-up response, although team principals including Mercedes’ Toto Wolff were among those to defend the sport on Friday. “I think Formula 1 and Mercedes have shown commitment to the fight against racism all year long, not only with the visual initiative but we have launched several campaigns to increase diversity,” said the Austrian. “We have invested considerable resource in setting up these programmes and we would very much leave it to the drivers to decide whether they want to take part in a UK-based boycott. “I think fighting against racism with a very different tool is necessary. We are, Formula 1, a global sport and it is up to everyone to decide whether they want to join this UK initiative.” McLaren’s Andreas Seidl added: “I wouldn’t call it disjointed. I think with what we have seen also last year with #WeRaceAsOne, I think Formula 1 has shown that we are quite united in how we see a lot of things. “Again, for me, what I don’t like is that many times last year and also this year, the focus is on how each individual, organisation, team or driver is expressing himself regarding these matters." Hamilton, who was critical of F1’s response to the BLM protests last year, is unlikely to be impressed by the sport’s stance on this latest boycott. The seven-times world champion posted a statement on Twitter on Friday morning. “While a boycott might not solve this issue overnight, we have to call for change when needed, even when it seems like an almost impossible task. Sport has the power to unite us. Let’s not accept abuse as part of sport, but instead, let’s be the ones who make a difference for future generations.” A number of football managers spoke out in support of the initiative. Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp described it as a “very important thing to do” while Newcastle's Steve Bruce argued the “world was a better place without [social media]” but added that if it was out there it needed to be better policed. "I don't think we should all just be able to access [it on] a tablet or a phone. These disgusting messages which are out there are, in my opinion, not right, so I'm all for it. Let's hope they can have an impact and they police the whole thing a bit better."

  • Aaron Judge hits a grand slam as the Yankees crush the Tigers, 10-0

    Aaron Judge hits a grand slam for one of two homers; Gerrit Cole&nbsp;strikes out 12 as the&nbsp;New York Yankees&nbsp;routed the&nbsp;Detroit Tigers&nbsp;10-0.

  • Valtteri Bottas fastest in opening Portuguese Grand Prix practice session

    Lewis Hamilton was disappointed with the handling of his Mercedes.

  • 2021 NFL draft: The biggest steals in the second round

    NFL teams can find a lot of first-round talent in the second round, and here are the biggest second-round steals in the 2021 draft.

  • MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Saturday, May 1st

    Saturday, May 1, brings us wall to wall baseball with every team in action spread across four slates. That will bring a couple of aces to the mound, but as always, it also means a lot of targetable bats getting targetable pitching matchups. Today, stacks like the Braves and Mariners look like quality MLB DFS […] The post MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Saturday, May 1st appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Carpenter hits another pinch homer as Cardinals beat Pirates

    Matt Carpenter hit his second pinch. Carpenter connected off Duane Underwood Jr. in the sixth inning to put the Cardinals ahead 6-1 while batting for John Gant (2-2). Carpenter was batting .096 when he followed Tyler O’Neill’s single and Andrew Knizner’s walk with a drive to right-center for his third home run this season.

  • Eagles' trade up for DeVonta Smith 'stabilizes' Hurts’ fantasy value

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon examines the impact of Alabama’s Devonta Smith joining the Eagles’ receiving core, after Philadelphia traded up to No. 10 to select him.

  • Keegan Bradley's 7-under 64 gives him two-shot lead after Round 1 at Valspar

    In the opening round of the 2021 Valspar Championship, Keegan Bradley set the tone with a 7-under, bogey-free 64, giving him a two-shot lead heading into Friday.