Mets News: Luis Rojas' questionable moves derail sweep, Jeff McNeil starts rehab assignment
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Luis Rojas made two highly questionable moves on Sunday as the Mets lost to the San Diego Padres and missed out on a three-game sweep.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
With the Mets leading 2-1 and three innings away from a three-game sweep of the Padres, Luis Rojas pushed Jeurys Familia to 41 pitches before lifting him and having Jacob Barnes face Fernando Tatis Jr. with the bases loaded. It did not end well
Joey Lucchesi pitched well in the loss as he continues to string together good starts after a tough start to the season
Dellin Betances started a rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie
Do the Mets have the best rotation in baseball?