Mets News: Listless loss in Francisco Lindor's return; Jacob deGrom update imminent
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tylor Megill was shelled as the Mets were shut out by the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Citi FIeld.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Tylor Megill served up four homers and the Mets mustered no offense in Francisco Lindor's return as they were shut out by the Giants, 8-0
After the game, Luis Rojas said the Mets' approach at the plate was off
Jacob deGrom will have a follow-up MRI on his elbow on Wednesday and could be cleared to start a throwing program
Noah Syndergaard could start a rehab assignment in the coming days
Mets Prospect Roundup: Francisco Alvarez's breakout season rolls on