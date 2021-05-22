Round 3 from Kiawah Island:

Mets News: Khalil Lee collects first big league hit, Pete Alonso lands on IL

Khalil Lee celebrates with Francisco Lindor
Khalil Lee celebrates with Francisco Lindor

Khalil Lee picked up his first career hit and RBI, while the Mets got some bad news with Pete Alonso headed to the injured list.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...

- Lee's hit came in the 12th inning and gave the Mets a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 6-5 win over the Marlins.

- Lee said following the game that his extra-inning at-bat was "the best scenario you could draw up."

- Before the game though, the Mets got some bad news as Alonso landed on the injured list with a right hand sprain.

- "If we want to win the war, I gotta get right," Alonso said prior to Friday's game.

- Andy Martino breaks down how the Mets will respond to yet another injury.

- Jeremy Barnes has been "blown away" by Francisco Alvarez.

- Shea Anything debates whether James McCann or Tomas Nido should get the lion's share of playing time at catcher.

