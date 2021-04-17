Mets News: Jacob deGrom's start postponed again, will try again Saturday
The Mets may have gone to Denver but their weather woes remain the same. Friday's game was postponed, and they'll play two on Saturday, beginning at 5:10 p.m.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
SportsNite discussed the flood of rainouts plaguing the Mets and how that will affect the team moving forward
Baseball Night in New York gave its take on the situation as well, specifically how Jacob deGrom is handling the multiple postponements.
A new report in The Athletic detailed more workplace allegations surrounding the organization