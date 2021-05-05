Mets News: Jacob deGrom's injury scare, players react to Chili Davis' firing
Jacob deGrom was scratched due to a side injury before the Mets' rainout, and players reacted to the firing of Chili Davis.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Before Tuesday's Mets-Cardinals game was postponed due to rain that never came, Jacob deGrom was scratched from his start due to side tightness
The MRI on deGrom's side showed only inflammation, and Luis Rojas is optimistic deGrom will be able to start at some point this weekend
Tuesday's game will be made up on Wednesday as part a doubleheader starting at 5:15 p.m. on SNY
Pete Alonso cried at his locker after the firing of Chili Davis, and Alonso said on Tuesday that the firing doesn't make sense
In the wake of the firing, Alonso also discussed the need to blend old school thinking with analytics
Meanwhile, Rojas said he is not thinking about his own job security
Francisco Lindor, whose struggles likely contributed to Davis' firing, said "Chili can't really hit for me"
As Joey Lucchesi struggles, Carlos Carrasco's return could be imminent
Here are five things to watch with the Mets' minor league season underway