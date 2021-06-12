Mets News: Jacob deGrom plays catch, not expected to miss a start

Jacob deGrom home whites tight shot side angle

Less than 24 hours after he was removed from Friday’s game with right flexor tendonitis, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom was back at Citi Field playing catch in the outfield prior to Saturday’s contest.

“He came in today and said that he was fine and wanted to go outside and play catch,” manager Luis Rojas said. We did an MRI this morning just out of precaution and it came back, as we expected, clean. We're just taking it day-by-day, but today he's fine.”

The right-hander said as much after the game on Friday, telling reporters that he was “pretty optimistic” the injury wouldn’t prevent him from making his next start.

Rojas said they’ll monitor the situation, but all signs point to that being the case.

“It's the same diagnosis that we got yesterday when he came out,” Rojas said. “It's something that we want to take day-by-day. So we'll monitor how he does between starts to make sure he can do everything, throwing his [side sessions] and make his next start. That's the expectation right now.”