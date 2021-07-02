Mets News: Jacob deGrom dazzles after rough beginning, but Mets lose in maddening fashion
Jacob deGrom was brilliant after a rough first inning, and the Mets fought back against the Atlanta Braves before losing in frustrating fashion.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
Jacob deGrom retired the last 18 batters he faced and struck out 14 in 7.0 innings of three-run ball, and Dominic Smith's solo homer tied things in the top of the ninth. But the Mets lost in bottom of the ninth without the ball leaving the infield
DeGrom's ERA after 14 starts this season is now 0.95, and he is on pace to strike out 286 batters -- three shy of Tom Seaver's all-time Mets single-season record of 289
J.D. Davis and Jonathan Villar began rehab assignments with Triple-A Syracuse
The Mets' rotation will be in perilous shape if David Peterson's injury is long-term
On Mets Prospective, the guys took a closer look at Mark Vientos
On Shea Anything, Jerry Blevins talked hitters, pitchers, and sticky stuff