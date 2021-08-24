Mets News: Jacob deGrom update; Braves finally lose
The Mets were off on Monday but they gained ground on the Atlanta Braves, who finally lost a game.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Jacob deGrom's return is likely not contingent on the Mets' standing in the playoff race
The Braves lost to the Yankees on Monday, meaning the Mets are now 6.5 back (6.0 in the loss column) for first place in the NL East
5 things to watch as the Mets and San Francisco Giants play a three-game series at Citi Field
Here's what needs to happen for the Mets to make an improbable run to the playoffs
On a new Shea Anything podcast, the guys discussed the Mets playing catchup