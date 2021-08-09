Mets News: Insult to injury and injury to insult against Phillies

Danny Abriano
·1 min read
Javier Baez Michael Conforto walk off field in Philadelphia dejected August 2021
The Mets barely showed a pulse during their three-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia as they were swept and fell out of first place.

Plus, Javier Baez got hurt.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...

