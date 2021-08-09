Mets News: Insult to injury and injury to insult against Phillies
The Mets barely showed a pulse during their three-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia as they were swept and fell out of first place.
Plus, Javier Baez got hurt.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...
Zack Wheeler put the final nail in the Mets' awful weekend as he picked them apart during a shutout on Sunday as the Phillies won, 3-0, to put New York 2.5 games back (2.0 in the loss column) in the NL East
As Wheeler was adding insult to injury, Javier Baez's hip issue added injury to insult as he was forced to leave the game early
The Mets' brutal weekend ended on an almost impossibly bad note
After the game, Pete Alonso stayed positive and told Mets fans the team has "got this"
Taijuan Walker continued to be haunted by the home run ball in Sunday's loss