Mets News: Injury updates galore before an injury claims one more
Acting Mets GM Zack Scott gave injury updates on Monday before New York lost yet another player to injury.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Carlos Carrasco, Michael Conforto, and Jeff McNeil won't be back any time soon, but the returns of J.D. Davis, Pete Alonso, and Seth Lugo are very close. Get caught up on all of the Mets injury updates with our tracker
The Mets, playing with James McCann at first base and what amounted to half a lineup, lost to the Rockies, 3-2, at Citi Field
Johneshwy Fargas exited Monday's game with a shoulder injury after slamming into the center field fence
David Peterson and Luis Rojas discussed New York's "next man up" mentality
Mets catching prospect Francisco Alvarez has been promoted to High-A Brooklyn