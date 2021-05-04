Mets News: Hitting coach shakeup and lots of injury updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mets Chili Davis BP
Mets Chili Davis BP

The Mets fired hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater on Monday night after their loss to the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories

  • Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis: Instant analysis

    A peek into the new Mets organization makes the late night firings of hitting coach Chili Davis and his assistant, Tom Slater, less surprising at second glance.

  • Breaking down the Mets decision to fire hitting coach Chili Davis | SportsNite

    The SportsNite crew takes a closer look at acting GM Zack Scott and the Mets’ decision to fire hitting coach Chili Davis, determining that his old school mentality might not have fit with the new school analytics mindset the organization is trying to embrace.

  • Sources: Mets manager Luis Rojas' job is safe

    The firings of Mets hitting coach Chili Davis and his assistant Tom Slater led one to immediately wonder if manager Luis Rojas’ job status was also tenuous.

  • Mets acting GM Zack Scott explains decision to fire hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater

    Mets acting GM Zack Scott meets the media to discuss the reasons why the team fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater, saying “we felt like the players needed a different level of support.”

  • Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Rays on Tuesday

    Alex Cobb takes the mound for an Angels team looking to bounce back from a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

  • Mets vs Cardinals Highlights: Pillar homers, Lucchesi falters, Mets fall to Cards

    Kevin Pillar homered for second straight game but Mets starter Joey Lucchesi failed to get out of the third inning as the Cardinals edged New York, 6-5.

  • Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater

    Less than five weeks into the season, the New York Mets are making significant changes. The scuffling Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater on Monday night following a 6-5 loss in St. Louis that dropped them to 11-12. New York has struggled badly with runners in scoring position (.207 batting average, .582 OPS), a trouble area last year as well when the popular Davis worked remotely from his Arizona home because of coronavirus concerns.

  • Curry leads Warriors as Pelicans playoff hopes fade

    Steph Curry erupted for 41 points as the Golden State Warriors stayed on course for the postseason with a 123-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

  • Game Recap: Warriors 123, Pelicans 108

    Stephen Curry (41 points, eight 3PM) and Draymond Green (10 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists) led the way for the Warriors as they defeated the Pelicans, 123-108. Draymond Green recorded his fifth triple-double of the season and 29th of his career. Zion Williamson tallied 32 points (12-24 FG) and eight rebounds for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 33-32 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 29-36.

  • Patriots get roster exemption for fullback Jakob Johnson

    Fullback Jakob Johnson will not count against the New England Patriots’ 90-man offseason roster limit. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots have been given a roster exemption for Johnson due to his route to the NFL coming through the league’s International Pathway Program. Johnson first signed with the Patriots in 2019 after playing [more]

  • 5 things to watch with Mets minor league baseball back

    Here are five storylines that we’re keeping an eye on as the Mets' minor league season gets underway.

  • Knicks takeaways from Monday's 118-104 win over Grizzlies

    The Knicks clinched a winning record for the first time since the 2012-13 season with Monday's 118-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

  • Who is the "real" Donnie Stevenson and how did the Mets find him? | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Andy Martino reveal their theories behind the origin of mysterious new Mets "coach" Donnie Stevenson. Are we talking about an alter ego for Pete Alonso, a creation of hitting coach Chili Davis, or just possibly a really dirty joke? About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, and SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the ""go-to"" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Three Strikes: AL Central teams might have to lean on untested rookies

    While the Chicago White Sox suffered another major blow after Luis Robert's injury, Minnesota Twins rookie Alex Kirilloff is heating up.

  • NFL draft winners and losers: Bears and Pats excel as Steelers and Packers fumble

    Chicago made an aggressive – and impressive move – for the talented Justin Fields while Pittsburgh overreached to take a running back Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, center, poses with team owner Robert Kraft, left, and team president Jonathan Kraft after his selection by the New England Patriots. Photograph: Charles Krupa/AP Winners Chicago Bears: Chicago had the most to shout about after the dust settled in Cleveland. The Bears executed the finest move of the weekend when they traded up to snag Justin Fields at the expense of first- and fifth-round picks this year, and a first- and fourth-rounder in 2022. Aggressive decisions like this are often a desperate reach but getting such an all-round talented quarterback at No 11 feels like an unmitigated steal. Fields being given breathing room to learn while veteran Andy Dalton starts in September points to a very bright future. Indeed, Bears head coach Matt Nagy saw the same blueprint work when he was at the Kansas City Chiefs, and Patrick Mahomes acted as Alex Smith’s back-up in his rookie season. Chicago followed up the Fields pick by addressing their threadbare offensive line in the second round with right tackle Teven Jenkins, who should be an instant starter and will be a much-needed upgrade in Chicago’s run and pass blocking. Finally, the Bears may have pulled off another solid-gold steal when they picked Thomas Graham Jr down in round six. The cornerback opted out in 2020 but his previous three stellar seasons with Oregon point to a sky-high upside. New England Patriots: The scrutiny of Mac Jones’ shrank the moment San Francisco passed on him at No 3. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might have decided he needed more juice, in the form of Trey Lance, or San Francisco might have never been in the market for Jones at all. But, as Jones tumbled all the way down to 15, all of negativity aimed his way was wiped away. New England are now the proud owners of the most accurate quarterbacks available, a perfect fit for Bill Belichick. Jones has little running ability but he is excellent when working from inside the pocket, and the comparison with Tom Brady is naturally hard to avoid. Obviously Jones is not guaranteed even a sliver of Brady’s success but Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be delighted to be working with a talent who would have fit so easily into his pocket-passing schemes from New England’s glory years. The draft only got better for New England in round two. I had defensive tackle Christian Barmore pegged for the Pats with their first pick, so for him to slide all the way to No 38 was a huge surprise. He was comfortably the best interior lineman going, a consistently fearsome pass rusher for Alabama. Barmore’s small sample size from college, with production against small schools, offers some risk but his athletic ability is undeniable. Barmore is another steal, and New England look set to rise from the mat quickly and be a serious contender in 2021.Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles round off the weekend’s big winners with the eye-catching addition of offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, Asante Samuel Jr at cornerback and a solid third option at receiver in Josh Palmer. Completing the offensive line rebuild for quarterback Justin Herbert may have been a no brainer for the Chargers but the record-breaking rookie’s second season can only be enhanced with Slater, who was a true star in college. He was a true blocking menace, and allowed no sacks and only five pressures in 355 snaps when pass protecting in 2019. Slater is a 300lbs miracle for Herbert, who was hostage to 21 pressures per game in 2020. Samuel Jr is a welcome boost on the other side of the ball for Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, too. Los Angeles’ new-look zonal defense now boasts a cornerback with a forced incompletion rate of over 20% across his career with Florida State. The Chargers’ brutal record of seven one-score losses last season could be reversed with Slater on receiver patrol. Finally, the Chargers should be thrilled by pilfering Palmer with the 77th pick. The receiver’s stock suffered from having poor production but that is more an indictment of his quarterback in Tennessee than anything in his control. Palmer has searing pace, demonstrated when beating new Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II deep last season. He is another new face for Herbert to get excited about, a serious target behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Losers Najee Harris may well turn out to have been a reach as a first-round pick. Photograph: Gary Cosby/USA Today Sports Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh’s reputation as master draftsmen took a significant dent this year. Yes, the Steelers need a running back, and they may finally have a legitimate successor to Le’Veon Bell in Najee Harris, but he may end up routinely brutalised behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines. A running back in the opening round is a consensus reach, one Pittsburgh should have avoided. James Robinson’s jump from scrapheap to show stopping 1,000 yard season for the Jaguars last season should have been a recent enough example to help avoid an itchy trigger finger. Harris is an excellent pass catcher but not a three-down back, and is the second-worst pick of the draft considering the Steelers’ holes at corner and on the edge as well as o-line. As for the worst pick? Your wooden spoon is in the mail for Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas.Green Bay Packers: Amari Rodgers meet Aaron Rodgers (hopefully). The Packers finally picked up a pass catcher for their great quarterback but it could be much too little, too late. The reigning MVP’s desire to leave Green Bay was arguably the draft’s biggest story, but whatever happens the waters appear, at minimum, temporarily muddied to the detriment of the team. Should Aaron stay, Amari is an excellent slot receiver and should ease the unceasing workload on Devante Adams’ shoulders. Elsewhere the Packers addressed the need for help at corner and center in round one and two respectively but with head-scratching selections in Eric Stokes and Josh Myers. Better prospects at both positions were available, notably Asante Samuel Jr at cornerback.

  • Davis scores 25 as short-handed Lakers defeat Nuggets 93-89

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Anthony Davis came up with a huge game when the Los Angeles Lakers needed it the most. Davis scored 25 points and had key plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute as the short-handed Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 93-89 victory over the Denver Nuggets Monday night. The Lakers - who had lost six of their last seven going into the game - won without two key pieces.

  • White Sox's Robert could miss rest of year with hip injury

    Luis Robert couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field Sunday. A day later, the news was no less painful for the White Sox or their promising young center fielder. Robert could miss the remainder of the season after a scan Monday showed he has a torn right hip flexor, another major blow for a team eyeing a deep playoff run.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Sofia Kenin becomes first American to qualify for Olympics

    She is ranked fourth in the world in singles and is guaranteed to be one of the top four American women in the rankings after the French Open, when the teams will be set. Currently trailing her are Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske. While Williams and Brady appear to be strong contenders to clinch a Tokyo berth, the fourth spot is up for grabs, with Riske, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff all in contention.

  • Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Khem Birch among top options

    Have you made it to the stretch run of the fantasy basketball playoffs? Consider these pickups for a lineup boost.