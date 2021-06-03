Mets News: Gutsy win in Arizona and another injury
The Mets gutted out a win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday in Arizona after a non-competitive start from David Peterson.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
After David Peterson squandered a 4-0 lead while allowing five runs in just 1/3 of an inning, the Mets' bullpen was nearly flawless as New York got a hard-fought win over the Diamondbacks in the final tilt of their three-game set
Luis Rojas praised the performance of the bullpen -- including a terrific job by Robert Gsellman
Jonathan Villar left Wednesday's game with hamstring tightness and is day-to-day
Rojas was disappointed in Bob Brenly's comment about Marcus Stroman
J.D. Davis has stopped swinging a bat after briefly attempting to ramp up