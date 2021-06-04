Mets News: Frustrating loss to Padres and some good injury news
The Mets lost a frustrating game to the Padres in San Diego on Thursday night.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
The Mets nearly dug out of a 4-0 hole but their late rally fell short as they lost to the Padres, 4-3
It was an off night (and a hard luck night) for Taijuan Walker as the Padres scored their runs on a home run that was caught before bouncing out of Mason Williams' glove and over the wall, a bloop single, and a wild pitch after an error at third base
After the game, Luis Rojas explained his decision to let Walker bat in the fifth inning with the Mets threatening
Luis Guillorme is starting a rehab assignment Friday and could be back with the Mets by the end of next week
On an all new Mets Prospective, Brett Baty as the Mets' third baseman of the future was among the topics
On the Shea Anything podcast, the guys discussed Pete Alonso, David Peterson, and more
The Mets have a Peterson problem, but who can replace him in the rotation?
Why "fearless" Kevin Pillar's former teammates and coaches aren't surprised by his quick return