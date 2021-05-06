Mets News: Francisco Lindor's slump deepens, good news on Jacob deGrom
Francisco Lindor's slump deepened and the Mets got good news on Jacob deGrom.
Here's what happened on Wednesday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
The Mets split a doubleheader with the Cardinals in St. Louis, looking listless at the plate in Game 1 (Francisco Lindor looked so bad that he was benched for the nightcap) before their bench players sparked them in Game 2
Jacob deGrom spoke before Game 1 and said he feels good about being able to start on Sunday after being scratched on Tuesday due to a side issue
Brandon Nimmo was placed on the 10-day IL prior to Game 2 due to a finger injury
Mets OF prospect Khalil Lee could debut this weekend at Citi Field
New Mets hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum talked Lindor and blending old school and new school
Guess what? MLB teams can't play a game under protest anymore
Explaining which Cardinals mound visit was a violation in Game 1
Keith Hernandez is being inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame
The Mets will offer vaccinated sections at full capacity at Citi Field starting on May 19