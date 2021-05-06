Mets News: Francisco Lindor's slump deepens, good news on Jacob deGrom

Associated Press

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from Tuesday night's scheduled start against St. Louis because he was having trouble getting loose as he started to stretch ahead of his outing. Mets manager Luis Rojas said deGrom had a scan that showed inflammation of the latissimus dorsi muscle, a back muscle that connects the upper arm to the spine and the hip. Rojas said he learned of the issue about eight hours before the Mets' scheduled game against the Cardinals, which was rained out and rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday.