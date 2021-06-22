Mets News: Doubleheader split and more injury woes
The Mets split a doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves on Monday, but the day was overshadowed by more injuries.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
Jacob deGrom was dominant as the Mets won Game 1, and the offense went to sleep as the Mets lost Game 2
As expected, deGrom passed an inspection for illegal sticky substances
Joey Lucchesi, who was placed on the IL on June 19 due to elbow inflammation, has a significant tear in his UCL and could be headed for Tommy John surgery
The Mets lost Robert Gsellman for the next six-to-eight weeks due to a torn lat
Jeurys Familia landed on the IL due to a hip injury, but could be back as soon as the 10 days are up
Jonathan Villar left Game 2 of the doubleheader early due to a tight calf, and will be reassessed on Tuesday
Jeff McNeil returned after missing 32 games due to a hamstring injury
On an all new Shea Anything podcast, the guys discussed the Mets' grueling schedule leading into the All-Star break
The Mets are implementing workplace changes as result of investigation