Mets News: What does the future hold for Marcus Stroman?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Mets were off on Monday and are scheduled to be back in action against the Cubs in Chicago on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. on SNY.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
We analyzed Marcus Stroman's early-season dominance, which could change everything for the Mets
On the Shea Anything podcast, the futures of Stroman and Jacob deGrom were discussed
On Like We Never Left, the 2000 Mets reunited
Is there a logical argument to be made for choosing Shane Bieber over deGrom for the next four seasons?