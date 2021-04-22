Mets News: A defensive nightmare and a breakout on offense for Francisco Lindor
The Mets had an abysmal night at Wrigley Field on Wednesday as they were blown out by the Chicago Cubs. The good news is that it only counted as one loss.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
The Mets made four errors, including a very costly one from J.D. Davis that changed the course of the game as they were dismantled by the Cubs, 16-4
Davis has made three errors in his last two games as the third base question of Davis or Luis Guillorme continues to linger
Amid the wreckage of Wednesday's loss, Francisco Lindor hit his first home run as a Met
Brandon Nimmo was out of the lineup on Wednesday due to a hip issue
Drew Smith is making serious progress toward a return
Hitting coach Chili Davis talked about the early-season hitting struggles