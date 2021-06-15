Mets News: David Peterson rights ship as Mets top Cubs, and lots of good injury news
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
David Peterson snapped out of his funk with a big performance and the Mets got lots of good injury news.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
With his spot in the rotation possibly on the line, David Peterson tossed six shutout innings in what was a huge bounce back performance as the Mets beat the Chicago Cubs, 5-2
James McCann, Kevin Pillar, Dominic Smith, and Brandon Drury paced the Mets' offense on Monday before Edwin Diaz earned the save while striking out the side in the ninth
Before the game, the Mets got good news on Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo, who are both expected to start rehab assignments by the end of the week. Meanwhile, Jeff McNeil remains on track to return this weekend
Mets have historic opportunity to star in NYC's new "Summer of Love"
MLB will reportedly suspend pitchers for 10 games if they're caught using illegal foreign substances on the baseball