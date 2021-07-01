Mets News: David Peterson injured in blowout loss; top prospect buzz

Danny Abriano
·1 min read
David Peterson back turned leaves mound after injury in Atlanta June 2021
David Peterson back turned leaves mound after injury in Atlanta June 2021

The Mets were blown out by the Braves in Atlanta, but what really mattered on Wednesday night was the injury to David Peterson.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories

  • Mets' Dellin Betances to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

    Dellin Betances will not see the field again in 2021, as Luis Rojas announced Wednesday afternoon that he will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

  • Luis Rojas says Dellin Betances will have season-ending shoulder surgery | Mets News Conference

    New York Mets manager Luis Rojas announces that pitcher Dellin Betances will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

  • Gerrit Cole talks crosstown rival ace Jacob deGrom: 'He's about as good as it gets, isn't he?'

    Gerrit Cole and Jacob deGrom just narrowly missed facing each other this weekend, but Cole still took the time to sing deGrom's praises ahead of the Subway Series in the Bronx.

  • Mets' David Peterson leaves Wednesday's game with right side soreness

    David Peterson was removed from Wednesday's game after a meeting on the mound with Luis Rojas, Jeremy Hefner, and the team’s head trainer.

  • Red Sox ace Chris Sale gives encouraging update on rehab process

    Red Sox ace Chris Sale is making good progress in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, but he's not quite ready to make his return to the Fenway Park mound for game action.

  • Mets vs Braves: Luis Rojas on Peterson's injury, Szapucki's debut, Almora pitching | Mets Post Game

    In this Mets vs Braves post-game interview, manager Luis Rojas says the team will reassess David Peterson's injury once they know more. Rojas said to 'pray for the best' when it will come to Peterson's injury.

  • ‘They’re on life support’: Why the Yankees aren’t done but close to it

    Andy Nesbitt and Bob Nightengale debate if the New York Yankees season is already over and how hot of a hot seat Aaron Boone is currently on right now.

  • Mets lead in NL East down to 2, Peterson injured, time for concern? | Home Schooled | SportsNite

    With David Peterson leaving his Wednesday night outing early with right side soreness and the Mets lead in the National League East down to just 2 games, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata determine if it's time to be concerned about this New York ball club. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Mets vs Braves Highlights: Pete Alonso's home run, Thomas Szapucki's MLB debut mark 20-2 loss

    In these Mets vs Braves highlights, Atlanta won 20-2.&nbsp;David Peterson left the game with right side soreness, Pete Alonso launched a home run, Michael Conforto had another great diving catch, Albert Almora Jr graced the mound, and Thomas Szapucki made his MLB debut, throwing 82 pitches in relief.

  • Jose Berrios trade: Is it worth it for Mets?

    Jose Berrios could be a name linked with the Mets come the MLB trade deadline. Would it be worth it to trade for him if it requires a haul?

  • All of the 2021 Mets roster moves in one wacky animation | SNY

    SNY presents a unique look at the many moves that have occurred with the Mets roster in 2021.

  • Mailbag: Gary, Keith, and Ron on which starting pitcher Mets should trade for

    SNY's Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling answer questions from Mets fans.

  • Albies hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves blast Mets 20-2

    Ozzie Albies was eager to claim his first five-hit game. Albies drove in seven runs with five hits, including two home runs, and the Atlanta Braves battered the New York Mets 20-2 on Wednesday night for a strong finish to a disappointing month. The Braves (38-41) were 13-15 in June.

  • Lionel Messi now free agent after Barcelona contract expires

    Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona came to an end Wednesday with no news from the player or the club about his future. The expectation is that the 34-year-old Messi, who is playing with Argentina at the Copa America, will stay at the Catalan club. He reportedly had been close to reaching a deal to extend his contract for two more years. According to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, the club's financial situation has caused the delay in agreeing another deal with Messi. "We want him to stay

  • Can the Bucks win the Eastern Conference finals without Giannis Antetokounmpo?

    USA TODAY Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt breaks down how the Bucks can still win after losing Giannis Antetokounmpo to injury.

  • How Carlos Carrasco's return impacts Mets trade plans | Shea Anything

    On a new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino discuss the inevitable return of pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard. Could we possibly see Syndergaard come out of the pen and how could Carrasco's return impact Sandy Alderson's trade plans? Watch more Shea Anything: https://sny.tv/shows/shea-anything About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, and SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi ​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Mark Cavendish wins another Tour de France stage, nears Eddy Merckx record

    Mark Cavendish won his second Tour de France stage this week, moving closer to Eddy Merckx's all-time record.

  • Katie Nageotte Set an Olympic Trials Record in Pole Vault, and This Is What Joy Looks Like

    The Summer Olympics are less than a month away, and Katie Nageotte is officially headed to Tokyo. On June 26, while competing in triple-digit temperatures, the 29-year-old pole vaulter clenched a spot on Team USA after jumping a career-best 16 feet, 2.75 inches. It's the top clearance in the world this year and an Olympic Trials record - and Nageotte's visibly emotional reaction was certainly a highlight during an otherwise thrilling weekend of competition.

  • Messi's future up in the air as Barcelona contract ends

    Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona is coming to an end Wednesday with no news from the player or the club about his future. The expectation is that the 34-year-old Messi, who is playing with Argentina at the Copa America, will stay at the Catalan club. Messi’s future has been a mystery since he had his request to leave the club denied at the end of the 2019-20 season.

  • Eleventh Annual Bobby Bonilla Day Marks Another $1.2 Million for Ex-Met

    It’s July 1, which means it’s Bobby Bonilla Day. The former Major League outfielder who now works for the players union will receive his deposit of $1.2 million from the New York Mets. It’s the 11th of 25 payments that will extend annually to 2035. When the Mets traded Bonilla to the Baltimore Orioles midway […]