Mets News: David Peterson injured in blowout loss; top prospect buzz
The Mets were blown out by the Braves in Atlanta, but what really mattered on Wednesday night was the injury to David Peterson.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets were mauled by the Braves, 20-2, but the main concern out of Wednesday night is the health of David Peterson, who left the game due to a side issue
Dellin Betances, who had been struggling badly while rehabbing with Triple-A Syracuse and didn't appear to have a spot on the MLB roster, will miss the rest of the season due to shoulder surgery
Scouts, coaches, and ex-players weigh in: Which Met do you want at the plate with the game on the line?
Top prospects Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty will represent the Mets at the Futures Game during All-Star week in Colorado
Is it worth it for the Mets to trade for Minnesota Twins ace Jose Berrios?
MLB placed former Mets GM Jared Porter on the ineligible list after an investigation