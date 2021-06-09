Mets News: David Peterson hit hard again, and a bevy of good injury updates
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
David Peterson was hit hard again, but his spot in the rotation appears safe for now.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
David Peterson was shellacked for a second straight start, allowing lots of hard contact and four runs while being pulled after just 2.2 innings as the Mets were blown out by the Orioles in Baltimore
Despite Peterson's continued failure to provide length or prevent runs, Mets manager Luis Rojas said after the game that the expectation is that Peterson will make his next start
Before the game, the Mets got good injury news on Jeff McNeil, who is expected to begin a rehab assignment this weekend
Michael Conforto is a bit behind McNeil, but could start a rehab assignment within the next two weeks
Albert Almora Jr. began a rehab assignment on Tuesday night, and Luis Guillorme is on track to be activated from the IL this weekend
Jacob deGrom, Frank Viola, and the good side of social media
Why MLB's foreign substance issue might not become historic scandal