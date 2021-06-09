Mets News: David Peterson hit hard again, and a bevy of good injury updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff McNeil Michael Conforto celebrate in outfield
Jeff McNeil Michael Conforto celebrate in outfield

David Peterson was hit hard again, but his spot in the rotation appears safe for now.

Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories