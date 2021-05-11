Mets News: Caution with Jacob deGrom, scouts talk state of NL East
The Mets got good news on Jacob deGrom but placed him on the IL anyway.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
Jacob deGrom's MRI came back "clean of any issues," but the Mets are placing him on the 10-day IL anyway. Because of Monday's off-day and an off-day coming up Thursday, deGrom will miss only one start if he is activated when first eligible on May 21
Matt Harvey's return is among five things to watch as the Mets open a two-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field
Here is why Harvey's career is the biggest what-if in Mets history
Scouts discussed the state of the NL East, where the Mets could be the team to beat
The "Donnie Stevenson" mystery has been solved
Ronny Mauricio and Brett Baty are among the Mets prospects off to hot starts
The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly planning to sign former Met Tim Tebow as a tight end