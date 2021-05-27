Mets News: Add another injury to the list
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Mets got a few positive injury updates before losing yet another player.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
Dominic Smith is dealing with a knee injury and was not in Wednesday's lineup before the game was postponed. The Mets are hopeful Smith will be able to return soon
Pete Alonso and Taijuan Walker are nearing returns, and Luis Guillorme is getting close to a rehab assignment
The Mets hope to have more clarity on Noah Syndergaard's situation on Thursday
The Mets should consider calling up pitching prospect Thomas Szapucki
Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway was placed on MLB's ineligible list and fired by the Los Angeles Angels following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment