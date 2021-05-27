Mets News: Add another injury to the list

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mets Dom Smith rounding bases vs Phillies 5/1
Mets Dom Smith rounding bases vs Phillies 5/1

The Mets got a few positive injury updates before losing yet another player.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories

  • Callaway banned through at least 2022 after harassment probe

    Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday through at least the end of the 2022 season following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations. Shortly after MLB's announcement of the suspension, the Los Angeles Angels said they had fired Callaway, the team's pitching coach since October 2019. The Angels suspended him on Feb. 2 at the start of MLB's investigation.

  • Mets RHP Syndergaard pulled from rehab start with sore elbow

    Noah Syndergaard was pulled from his minor league rehabilitation outing because of soreness in his pitching elbow Tuesday night, and third baseman J.D. Davis returned to New York for more treatment in the latest setbacks for a first-place Mets team riddled with injuries. Syndergaard is coming back from Tommy John surgery on March 26 last year. “No one’s overly concerned,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said, calling Syndergaard’s issue more like discomfort.

  • Mets News: One step forward, two steps back, and a trade

    The Mets won on Tuesday as Jacob deGrom returned, but two injured players had setbacks. And then New York made a trade.

  • MLB DFS Stacks: Thursday 5/27

    Spencer Limbach finds the best MLB DFS Stacks as well as some underrated options for the evening slate on Thursday, May 27. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Yankees' P Corey Kluber sidelined at least 4 weeks with muscle strain in shoulder

    Kluber missed all but one inning last season with a muscle tear in the same shoulder.

  • Luis Rojas gives injury updates on Noah Syndergaard, Dom Smith | Mets News Conference

    Mets manager Luis Rojas provides injury updates to pitcher Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Dom Smith. Syndergaard will not throw for six weeks and then will ramp up his throwing, the good news is that there is no structural damage to his UCL. Smith will be available from the bench against the Rockies with the possibility to play in their second game of a double header.

  • What Noah Syndergaard's rehab setback means for Mets | MLB Insider Andy Martino

    SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the news that Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard will have to rest his right elbow for 6 weeks because of inflammation. Martino explains that it will take at minimum 12 weeks for Syndergaard to rest and build back and how that impacts the Mets moving forward. For more Andy Martino: https://sny.tv/tags/andy-martino About Andy Martino: As SNY's MLB Insider, Andy Martino covers the Mets and the Yankees for SNY and SNY.tv. He appears regularly on SNY's sports and entertainment news shows including "Baseball Night in New York." Martino is also co-host of the "Shea Anything" podcast with Doug Williams. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi ​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Mickey Callaway banned through 2022, fired by Angels after investigation

    Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation, and support their decision."

  • Corey Kluber MRI stunner a significant blow to Yankees

    The story of Corey Kluber’s comeback has taken a sudden, dark turn. And one that no one was expecting mere hours ago.

  • 2021 NHL Playoffs: Bruins vs. Islanders preview, odds, prediction

    Here's our complete preview and predictions for the Bruins vs. Islanders second-round series in the 2021 NHL Playoffs.

  • The Rush: LeGarrette Blount on Rodgers, Julio, Brady and inviting Pats to Eagles’ SB party

    The Rush: LeGarrette Blount on Rodgers, Julio, Brady and inviting Pats to Eagles’ SB party

  • LEADING OFF: Double NY twinbill, Giants-Dodgers, Ohtani up

    Both the Yankees and Mets are set to host doubleheaders in New York after their games were postponed by lousy weather Wednesday night. The Yankees will play Toronto twice in the Bronx, and they’ll do it without 2020 big league home run leader Luke Voit, who is headed for the injured list with a right oblique strain. Voit is hitting .182 with one homer in 12 games after missing the start of the season following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee during spring training.

  • Rockies vs. Mets Highlights

    Nido, deGrom power Mets to 3-1 win over the Rockies

  • Basketball-Lakers' James to face no action over COVID-19 protocol violation

    U.S. media reported last week that James attended an outdoor photoshoot for his tequila brand with several celebrities before the Lakers' 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors. James, who was photographed without a mask at the event, also played in Sunday's 99-90 loss to the Pheonix Suns in the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Golf-Only 11 men have more major titles than PGA champion Mickelson

    Phil Mickelson overcame the inevitable march of time to stamp himself firmly in the pantheon of golf greats with his victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday. In becoming the oldest major champion at the age of 50, Mickelson's sixth major title emphatically elevates his status, if ever there was any doubt, as the second-best player of his generation, and one of the best dozen or so of all time. Tiger Woods remains the yardstick by which everyone in the modern era is measured, and it is both a blessing, financially, and a curse, competitively, for Mickelson that they happened to be born just over five years apart.

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.

  • NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of May 24-30, 2021

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, May 24 4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at […]

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.