Mets at Nationals: How to watch on SNY on June 4, 2024

The Mets continue a three-game series against the Nationals in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Mark Vientos is hitting .339/.409/.661 with five homers and four doubles in 66 plate appearances over 18 games this season

David Peterson is coming off a solid outing in what was his first start of the season. In 5.0 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Wednesday, he allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits while walking one and striking out three

Francisco Lindor has reached base safely in 13 of his last 14 games

Starling Marte has four multi-hit games in his last five

Drew Smith pitched on Monday for the first time since returning from the IL, retiring the only two batters he faced

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets at Nationals online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.