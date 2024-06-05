Mets at Nationals: How to watch on SNY on June 5, 2024

The Mets are gunning for a three-game series sweep over the Nationals in Washington on Wednesday afternoon at 4:05 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Francisco Lindor , dating back to May 21, is batting .356 (21-for-59) with eight extra-base hits and eight RBI

In his last six games, Starling Marte is 10-for-22 with six RBI and a 1.156 OPS, including a two-run triple in Tuesday's win

Birthday power? Harrison Bader , who turned 30 on Monday, has four RBI in the series and a home run in the series

Luis Severino is on the hill, with a 3.52 ERA and 1.172 WHIP over 64 innings and 11 starts in his debut season with the Mets. He's looking to duplicate his only-ever start vs. the Nationals: 6.2 innings of scoreless, one-hit ball

The Mets will face a third-straight left-handed starter with the Nats' Patrick Corbin on the bump. The veteran has been struggling this season: 5.83 ERA and 1.673 WHIP in 12 starts

METS NATIONALS -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets at Nationals online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.